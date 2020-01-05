Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised goalkeeper Sergio Romero for his performance against Wolves last night.

The Red Devils drew 0-0 in their FA Cup tie at the Molineux but their Argentine goalkeeper produced a fine performance. Romero made some really good saves, the most notable one of them being the one from close range to prevent Matt Doherty from scoring.

Solskjaer hailed the 32-year-old’s performance following the match. Speaking to Manchester United’s official website, the club’s manager said: “Romero’s positioning, his experience: he is great to have behind the back four. He breeds confidence. Of course, players, when they’ve got him behind them, they’re confident. It’s fantastic for me to call upon him when David [De Gea] needs a rest.”

Romero has made just seven appearances for Manchester United this season so far, keeping five clean sheets which is more than David de Gea’s four.

The Argentine has done pretty well for the Red Devils so far and Solskjaer should consider giving him a start or two in the Premier League matches.

Manchester United next play rivals Manchester City in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at Old Trafford and it’ll be interesting to see whether Solskjaer starts Romer or De Gea.