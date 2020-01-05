Video: Callum Hudson-Odoi cuts inside to score quality goal for Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

Callum Hudson-Odoi has scored a fine goal to make it 1-0 to Chelsea in today’s FA Cup third round clash against Nottingham Forest.

Watch the goal video below as Hudson-Odoi does well to cut inside from the right flank before drilling in a well-placed low shot past the Forest goalkeeper.

It’s been a slightly frustrating season for Hudson-Odoi, with the youngster yet to get a run of games or make much of an impact since his return from a lengthy injury layoff.

Still, 2020 has got off to a good start for the 19-year-old with this fine piece of play and a potentially important goal in this tie.