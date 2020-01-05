Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian hailed club manager Jurgen Klopp, stating that the German is the best manager in the world currently.

Since taking charge of the Reds back in October 2015, the 52-year-old has transformed the club from a team struggling to make the Premier League top four to one of the most feared sides in Europe if not the most. Last season, Klopp guided Liverpool the the Champions League and in 2019/20, he could well help the team win their first league title since 1990.

SEE MORE: Video: Former Liverpool keeper Bruce Grobbelaar shares HILARIOUS story about witch doctor and urinating on the goalposts

Adrian lavished praise on the former Borussia Dortmund boss and said that he is currently the best manager in the world. As quoted by Goal.com, the Spanish goalkeeper said: “He [Klopp] is the captain of the boat. The players are working and fighting together and he tries to give us solutions to problems and makes us feel the team is more important than any individual. It doesn’t matter who plays or not – everybody is ready to win.

“I would say he’s the best right now. Everyone is behind him, we are like a rock and it’s difficult to break a rock. The fans, the people around us, everyone is a family because we take care of each other. Obviously Guardiola had a great time at Barcelona, they won everything, but now I think Liverpool has great momentum. We need to keep going but also enjoy this really nice moment for us.”

Right now, Klopp is arguably the best manager in the world and given the way his Liverpool side are playing, he could well win more silverware with them. This season, the Reds already lifted the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup and are favorites to win the Premier League as well as the Champions League.