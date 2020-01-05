Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly ready to approve a loan move for Real Madrid attacking midfielder James Rodriguez.

The Colombia international has played under Ancelotti at both Real Madrid and previous loan club Bayern Munich, and the pair could now be reunited at Goodison Park, according to the Daily Mirror.

Rodriguez has not had the easiest of times of late after falling out of favour at the Bernabeu and not really doing enough in his time at Bayern to earn a permanent transfer.

It could now be that the South American playmaker gets his chance to revive his career in the Premier League, in what would still surely be seen as an exciting move by Everton fans.

Rodriguez was considered a world class talent not so long ago and it’s worth noting that some of his best football has come whilst working under Ancelotti.

The Italian tactician recently took over at Everton and Toffees fans will no doubt be hoping he can attract big-name signings like this to the club.

The Mirror suggest EFC have a good chance of landing Rodriguez on an initial loan deal, so this story sounds like one to watch over the course of this January’s transfer window.