Every club must dream of having a goalkeeper who becomes a legend and holds down the position for 15+ years, but it also creates one almighty problem when they have to move on.

There’s no doubting that Gigi Buffon will go down as one of the greatest goalkeepers in history, but his situation at Juventus is a strange one. He was fantastic for years before leaving and coming back in a rotation role.

We’ve seen that Juve have struggled in the past whenever he was banned or injured, so it should be a huge relief for the club to sign Wojciech Szczesny to a long term deal where he should be the long term solution in the position.

The news was reported by Calciomercato who stated the former Arsenal man had signed a new contract through to 2024 which will see him earn at least €7m per year.

It may be a surprise to many Arsenal fans as the Polish stopper wasn’t completely convincing at times, but he’s improved immeasurably since moving to Italy where he earned a move to Juventus.

He’s shared the starting role with Buffon throughout this season but the Italian keeper turns 42 later in the month so you have to think his career will be over at the end of the season.

The report indicates that this is a clear sign that the club see Szczesny as the true heir to the great man, so it will be interesting to see how he plays over the next few years.