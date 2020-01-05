Chelsea & Man City face being beaten to £70m transfer in ambitious deal from surprise PL club

West Ham are reportedly emerging as surprise contenders to beat big-name rivals to the transfer of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegal international has long been rated as one of the finest centre-backs in the world after his world class performances in Serie A and the Champions League in recent times.

Koulibaly was recently mentioned as a big-money target for the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham by Corriere del Mezzogiorno, as cited by the Daily Star, but it could be that he’ll end up in the Premier League with a rather more surprising suitor.

The 28-year-old is now being mentioned as a £70million target for West Ham, according to the Daily Express, in what would truly be a stunning move by the east London club.

The Express’ report also mentions possible interest from Chelsea, as well as from Manchester City, who certainly look in need of a new signing at centre-back for the second half of this season.

Koulibaly would no doubt be a fine addition at either Stamford Bridge or the Etihad Stadium, so it would be a sensational piece of business if West Ham could somehow win the race for his signature.

It remains to be seen how likely this is, with Koulibaly himself surely more likely to accept an offer from a more established club.

Koulibaly could continue to play in the Champions League with Chelsea or City, while both clubs would also surely offer him more opportunities to win major silverware in the near future.

Chelsea need upgrades on the likes of Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen if they are to make the top four this season, while City will also hope to tighten up at the back if they are to stand any chance of closing the gap on Liverpool at the top of the table after some suspect defensive displays in the first half of this campaign.