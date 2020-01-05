Manchester United are described as being in a strong position to beat other top clubs to the transfer of Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez due to the Italian giants’ interest in Paul Pogba.

One of the best midfielders in the world, the French international has been linked with an exit from Old Trafford, with big names like Real Madrid and Juventus interested. According to the Mirror, Los Blancos were willing to prepare an offer which would see Toni Kroos join the Red Devils as part of the deal.

The Sun have meanwhile claimed that Juventus would offer cash and Adrien Rabiot to United in a bid to secure Pogba’s signature.

Now, the Mirror states that Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte is eager to sign the Frenchman and that United are willing to let go of him, though they would want Martinez in return. This report also claims that the Argentine international is currently valued at £80million.

Martinez has been in fine form for the Nerazzurri this season, scoring 13 goals and providing three assists in 22 appearances across all competitions.

The 22-year-old would undoubtedly be a massive addition to Manchester United’s squad and his presence could bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s struggling attack. However, it seems highly likely that Man Utd might also demand some cash from Inter as part of a swap deal that would see Pogba go to the San Siro.

The Mirror claim the likes of Barcelona have also been linked with Martinez, but it looks like MUFC could use Pogba to their advantage here and hopefully use him to land a top addition to an area of weakness in their squad.