Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher feels that Jurgen Klopp should field a weak side so that all their important players are saved for the Premier League games.

After starting 2020 with a 2-0 win over Sheffield United, the Reds play their city rivals at Anfield today in the FA Cup. Liverpool currently have some injury issues as the likes of Fabinho, Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are all sidelined.

SEE MORE: ‘Not a chance’ – Liverpool star on exit talk impacting his ‘commitment’ to the Reds

Carragher feels that Klopp should field a weakened side against Everton today so that the senior players are fit for the Premier League fixtures. The 41-year-old wrote on Twitter: “No! The PL is too important & Klopp has 12 fit seniors players who have all played almost 100% of the games over a busy Xmas. Everton makes you more emotional about it, but the injuries haven’t hit the big game changers in the squad imagine it did in this game just cos it’s EFC??”

No! The PL is too important & Klopp has 12 fit seniors players who have all played almost 100% of the games over a busy Xmas. Everton makes you more emotional about it, but the injuries haven’t hit the big game changers in the squad imagine it did in this game just cos it’s EFC?? https://t.co/cZ0z7wlS9r — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 4, 2020

Liverpool have a very good chance of lifting the Premier League this season and the club’s regular starters will be needed to be in full fitness for that to happen. However, it seems quite likely that some of the regulars will start today given the injury scenarios. Klopp can easily start the likes of Divock Origi, Adam Lallana and Rhian Brewster while giving Takumi Minamino his first game for Liverpool.