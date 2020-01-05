Loris Karius could return to Liverpool as Besiktas baulk at Reds’ asking price

According to the Liverpool Echo via Turkish outlet Fanatik, Loris Karius could return to Liverpool next season at the end of his initial two-year spell with Turkish giants Besiktas.

It’s claimed by Fanatik that Besiktas are unable to pay the £7.25m option to make the German’s loan permanent and so the club are hoping to extend the goalkeeper’s loan by a further two years.

The Liverpool echo add that another loan deal for Karius is unlikely, as the Reds are keen on moving the 26-year-old on for good once his current spell with Besiktas ends.

Certain performance-related clauses could also play a massive part on whether Karius returns or not.

A permanent move would be automatically triggered if certain requirements are met, including the number of appearances that Karius makes and whether Besiktas qualify for Europe.

Karius’ own personal preference will also bear an importance on any deal, the goalkeeper has the right to turn down a move to the Turkish giants if he wishes.

With all respect to Karius, considering the massive fallout from some supporters after his blunders ultimately cost Liverpool the Champions League against Real Madrid in the 2017/18 season.