Manchester United are reportedly ready to pile the pressure onto Leicester City with a huge contract offer for James Maddison if he completes a transfer to Old Trafford.

The England international is one of the most exciting talents in the Premier League at the moment after his rapid rise during his time at Leicester, and it’s easy to see why the Red Devils continue to be linked with him.

The latest from the Daily Mirror is that United are optimistic about landing Maddison in the summer with a swap deal involving Jesse Lingard.

The report also adds that Maddison could be offered triple his current wages at the King Power Stadium if he moves to United, with the 23-year-old currently earning around £55,000 a week but set to be bumped up to more like £150,000 if he accepts an offer from Old Trafford.

This huge potential wage increase could be a worry for Leicester, as it might mean they have to offer Maddison something similarly tempting to persuade him to stay.

However, the Mirror note that the Foxes’ top earner at the moment is star striker Jamie Vardy on £140,000 a week, and it seems unlikely they’d get Maddison on more than that.

United fans will certainly hope this big-money offer can help them strengthen in an important position for next season, despite Leicester currently being above them in the table and looking the stronger side overall, with the potential bonus of Champions League football also looking likely to be on offer at LCFC next season.