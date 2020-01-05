Manchester United are reportedly considering reviving a transfer deal for Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils have also been linked with Christian Eriksen and James Maddison, but Goal claim that difficulties in securing these players means Fernandes is on their radar again.

According to Goal’s report, Eriksen looks set to join Inter Milan, while Maddison will not be leaving Leicester City until the summer at least.

Still, most Man Utd fans would probably be very happy with Fernandes as an alternative after some links with the exciting Portugal international in the summer.

Fernandes has looked hugely impressive in his time with Sporting and could now be ready to make the step up to a bigger club and a more competitive league.

Goal claim the 25-year-old would cost around £85million, and that’s quite an investment to make on a player yet to really show what he can do at the very highest level.

United, however, can’t afford to be too picky as they look in real need of a creative midfield player of this type to strengthen their struggling squad.

Fernandes looks like he’d surely be an upgrade on someone like Andreas Pereira in that role, while Paul Pogba has had his injury problems this season, meaning Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surely needs more options in that area of the pitch.