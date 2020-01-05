Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clearly seems rattled after comments made by pundit Robin van Persie following the defeat to Arsenal earlier this week.

The Red Devils were poor in their 2-0 loss at the Emirates Stadium in their midweek Premier League clash, and were once again far from at their best in a 0-0 FA Cup draw against Wolves.

As noted in a report from the Metro, Van Persie had criticised Solskjaer for smiling after the defeat at Arsenal, saying he felt the Norwegian tactician needed to show more anger.

It’s fair to say this did not go down well with Solskjaer, who hit back at the Dutchman by saying his views were from ‘medieval times’, as also quoted by the Metro’s report.

Speaking after the Wolves game, Solskjaer seemed to once again allude to Van Persie as he hit out at the idea that he should be scaring his players.

“There are different ways to motivate and inspire players, and I do not always believe in scaring them to play better. After all, we are in 2020,” Solskjaer told Viasport, as quoted by the Metro.

“I like my behaviour, my personality and my values. I stand by them. It also works closely with the players, the dialogue is good.

“There are many people who do not know how it is behind that door in the dressing room. Sometimes you are tough, sometimes you give players a pat on the shoulder.”

It will be interesting to see how this feud continues to play out, but it’s hard not to see this as the United manager feeling the pressure.

With results not going well at the moment, the 46-year-old clearly seems to feel the need to defend his methods, which will only come under further scrutiny if things don’t improve soon.