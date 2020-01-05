Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly given the green light to a potential transfer to Inter Milan.

The France international is seemingly eager to join Inter over other big clubs as he’s keen to be reunited with his former manager Antonio Conte, according to the Daily Mirror.

Inter have made a strong start under Conte this season, as they currently sit joint top of Serie A alongside Juventus, who have been extremely dominant in Italy’s top flight over the last decade.

Still, Pogba could do well to move to the San Siro right now and link up with the manager who seemed to get the best out of him when they worked together in Turin.

The 26-year-old has just never really managed to settle in his time with Man Utd, but he could no doubt look at his old team-mate Romelu Lukaku and be tempted to try following him to Inter.

Lukaku left United for the Nerazzuri this summer and has since looked majorly improved working under Conte, so it’s easy to imagine Pogba could enjoy a similar lift.

The Mirror’s report adds that Inter’s interest in Pogba could give MUFC a boost in their apparent pursuit of Lautaro Martinez.