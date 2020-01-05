Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that Harry Maguire is doubtful for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash against Manchester City.

The England international started last night’s FA Cup match against Wolves and appeared to be limping following a challenge on Adama Traore during the first half.

Maguire eventually managed to play the entirety of the game but Solskjaer has suggested that there are doubts regarding the 26-year-old’s availability for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Man City, though he hopes he can recover to make it back in time.

As quoted by Manchester United’s official website, the Red Devils boss told BT Sport: “I don’t know. We were close to taking him off at half-time, but he battled through. Let’s see how he recovers. We hope so.”

Maguire is one of Manchester United’s most important players and there’s no doubt that it will be a major blow to the team if he’s unavailable to play on Tuesday. However, Solskjaer would do well to rest the England international as a precautionary measure if his knock is close to being serious.

Following the Manchester Derby next week, United resume their Premier League campaign against Norwich City at Old Trafford .