Manchester United have reportedly opened talks over a potential transfer deal for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening in the middle of the park at the moment, following a tough start to the season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Although United have a number of areas of weakness that they could do with strengthening, midfield is certainly up there after Paul Pogba’s injury struggles and a lack of real impact made by players like Andreas Pereira, Fred and Nemanja Matic in that position, while Ander Herrera has proven a big loss since his move away in the summer.

According to Goal, Neves seems to be a player Man Utd are trying to sign to improve in that area of the pitch, and fans would surely welcome the arrival of the classy Portugal international.

Neves has shone in his time in the Premier League, showing both the quality and intelligence to add some creativity to this United squad, and the ability to score the occasional long-range wonder-goal as a nice little bonus.

The 22-year-old is valued at around £45million by Transfermarkt, though one imagines Wolves could ask for quite a lot more than that.

It remains to be seen how realistic it is that MUFC can persuade Wolves to sell an important player like Neves in the middle of the season, but if they can get this deal done this January it could give them a huge lift in the second half of the season.