This season could still turn out to be successful for Manchester United if they could win a cup and get into the top four, but they just seem to be so reliant on Marcus Rashford.

Tonight against Wolves they barely looked like getting an effort on goal before he came on, he couldn’t make the difference but he did hit the bar and forced the issue a bit. If he gets injured or loses form, then you wonder where the next goal might come from.

A lot of that is down to a lack of creativity in the midfield. Rashford also creates chances with his pace and dribbling ability, but sometimes they need someone who can unlock a tight defence.

According to a report from The Mirror, they’ve identified James Maddison as the man to do that and are readying an offer of £45m and Jesse Lingard for the Leicester man.

It’s hard to say if that would be a good move for the Foxes. £45m isn’t a big fee in the modern market, while Lingard has been out of form for a while now. Brendan Rodgers might fancy himself as the man to revitalise Lingard’s career, but it could be a tough sell to the fans.

There’s also the question of Maddison accepting the transfer. Historically you would say there’s no choice to make, but Leicester are flying high and United are struggling, so you could argue it would be a step down for him at this point in his career.

It would be interesting to see if Maddison could transform this United team, but it would be a surprise to see the deal happen on these terms.