Jonathon Woodgate will welcome one of his former teams to the Riverside on Sunday as Boro host Tottenham in the FA Cup 3rd Round – Kickoff time is 14:01 GMT.

If you want to watch Middlesbrough v Tottenham, here’s all you need to know about today’s game.

Here’s How to Watch Middlesbrough v Tottenham Forest Live Stream

What Time does Middlesbrough v Tottenham Forest kickoff?

The match kicks off at 14:01 on Sunday 5th January 2020.

Where is Middlesbrough v Spurs being played?

The match is being played at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, England.

Middlesbrough endured a dreadful start to the season, but look to have turned a corner with four wins on the bounce over the festive period.

They’re now ten points above the drop zone and Steve Gibson’s decision to show faith in Woodgate looks to have paid off, for now at least.

Tottenham make the long trip north on the back of a shock defeat at Southampton.

They were completely outplayed by a team who not so long ago occupied a spot in the relegation zone.

Defensively they were awful and going forward hardly threatened Southampton’s back line, especially after captain Harry Kane left the pitch with what a torn hamstring.

The England striker is expected to be out for a couple of months at least leaving Mourinho with no out and out first team striker and the dilemma of how to replace him.

One option, and the most likely, could see Heung-Min Son lead the line. The South Korean is 19/4 to open the scoring on his return from suspension.

Alternatively José could hand Troy Parrott his second start of the season and the youngster is 8/5 to score anytime.

Middlesbrough have conceded just one goal in their last four games and recorded three clean sheets on the bounce, so Spurs will have to be at their best to break down Woodgate’s resolute side. Boro are 11/2 to keep a clean sheet.

Tottenham have won just one domestic trophy since the turn of the century and if there’s one man who can help break that miserable streak it’s Jose Mourinho. Spurs are 15/2 to win the tournament outright.

Ashley Fletcher is Boro’s leading scorer so far this season with seven goals and he’s found the net in two of his last four games.

The 24 year old is 11/4 to get on the scoresheet.

If Spurs play anything like they did at Southampton on New Year’s Day then don’t be too surprised if Boro send them packing.

Woodgate’s side are 17/4 to book their place in the next round, the draw and a replay back in London is 3/1 and Tottenham are 4/6 to get back to winning ways.

