‘Pathetic’ – These Liverpool fans on Klopp’s ‘terrible’ lineup for derby vs Everton

Jurgen Klopp’s lineup for today’s FA Cup Third Round clash with rivals Everton seems to show that the Reds’ focus is certainly on the Premier League.

Klopp has made wholesale changes to his Liverpool side, with only James Milner and Joe Gomez retaining their starting spots from the Sheffield United win.

Promising youngster Harvey Elliott, Champions League hero Divock Origi and playmaker Adam Lallana are also starting today, having featured off the bench in Liverpool’s win against the Blades.

Liverpool fans will be delighted to see that youngster Nat Phillips, Neco Williams, Pedro Chirivella and Curtis Jones have been given a chance to shine this afternoon.

New signing Takumi Minamino has also been handed his debut against Liverpool’s cross-town rivals.

While we’re on the Minamino front, take a look at Liverpool’s new signing breaking a volleys record in a game.

Check out how the Reds will lineup for today’s Merseyside derby below:

Here’s how some Liverpool supporters have reacted to Klopp’s teamsheet:

Terrible lineup for a derby btw, not happy. — Kyle (@SixTimesLFC) January 5, 2020

Pathetic team for a derby. — Nasir (@LFCNasir) January 5, 2020

Sorry Klopp you’re a great manager but you’ve shown too much respect as usual. Disgusting. — Dean Coombes (@DeanCoombes) January 5, 2020

Would have liked it to be stronger. But seeing Ox on the bench is good enough for me — Shannon???? (@ShannonLFC_YNWA) January 5, 2020

This is so disappointing, I dont see why we cant take this competition seriously. Good to see Minamino in the side I guess, just hope he’s fit enough and dosent go off early — . (@BaccaIieri) January 5, 2020

haha now show us the real team — a. ? (@yslvvd) January 5, 2020

Whilst some fans may not like it, Klopp’s heavy rotation makes perfect sense, this gives Liverpool’s biggest stars the chance to rest after a hectic Christmas and new year schedule.

With Liverpool in their best position to win their first ever Premier League title, it seems wise to field a rotated side in the FA Cup.