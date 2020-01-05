You always have to question when a club president comes out and talks about there being interest in one of their players.

Perhaps they are just trying to be transparent with the support and keep them abreast of what’s going on, but it’s much more likely that they are trying to exaggerate any interest to force interested clubs into action and start a bidding war.

Eduardo Camavinga has been an ever-present player for Rennes this season despite only turning 17 in November. He’s excelled in the midfield and it seems only a matter of time that a bigger club will make a move.

This recent tweet suggests that someone is looking to sign him, but it’s not Real Madrid as expected:

Rennes president Olivier Letang has spoken of interest in teenager superstar Edouardo Camavinga: “Have I been approached by a big European club about him? Yes. “Was it Real Madrid? No.” (TF1) — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) January 5, 2020

L’Equipe recently reported that Real Madrid were interested in the youngster, so it’s not clear who this mystery club may be. It’s also completely possible that the approach didn’t happen and he’s trying to force Real Madrid’s hand, but it will be interesting to see how he fares if he does make a move to an elite team.

He’s shown that he’s more than ready for senior football already, so you do wonder if it would be best for his development to move somewhere else to play in the youth team or be seen as a project for the future.

He certainly seems to have a bright future, but Rennes fans will be hoping it’s still with them for a while.