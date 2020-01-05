Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has come under fire for what initially looked a fairly innocent Instagram post.

See below for a photo the former Chelsea man posted to wish his followers a happy new year:

This, however, has seemingly not gone down at all well with Courtois’ alleged former lover Elsa, according to the Daily Star.

The report explains that the Belgian shot-stopper had a fling with Elsa and even has a child with her called Enzo, though she claims in the piece that he doesn’t support him.

Elsa was therefore hurt to see Courtois snubbing his third kid by posing only with his other two in the Instagram post above.

“To see that, it hurt me. I was shocked, but also sad and upset,” she told the Daily Star.

“I cannot understand why he did that. A good person would not do that. He has shown that photo to the world.

“He just came out with that, that these are the only children in his life he accepts.

“But that is not being a good father. He should be kind – he needs to take care of Enzo.”