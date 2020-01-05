Toby Alderweireld has said that loyalty was the reason why he signed a new contract with Tottenham.

The Belgian centre-back signed a new deal with the club until 2023 a few weeks back. There was plenty of talk regarding Alderweireld’s contract situation at Spurs as his previous one would’ve run out in the summer.

The 30-year-old defender said that he stayed at the club because of loyalty and not money. As quoted by Sky Sports, Alderweireld said: “Financially the club made a good effort that showed me they really wanted me so that gave me respect. I could maybe earn a lot more somewhere else, but then I chose loyalty, that’s worth something as well.I talked to my wife, we have a second kid on the way.

“First of all, I asked her: ‘What do you want?’ She said she’s happy to stay, she loves it here, but that I can choose whatever I want. That gave me the opportunity to explore everything that I wanted.”

Alderweireld has been one of Tottenham’s key players since joining them from Atletico Madrid, amassing six goals and five assists in 183 appearances across all competitions. This season, the Belgian has featured in 24 matches so far with two assists against Crystal Palace and Bournemouth to his name.

It’ll be interesting to see if Jose Mourinho starts Alderweireld in today’s FA Cup third round tie against Middlesbrough at Riverside Stadium. After this, Spurs play Liverpool at home next weekend.