Tom Pope’s tweets under investigation after bizarre world war 3 predictions

You could be forgiven for thinking that Tom Pope had said enough on Twitter for one season, even if he did prove himself right by grabbing a goal at The Etihad yesterday.

In the end it didn’t matter as Man City ran out easy winners, but the Port Vale striker had previously made comments about John Stones and predicted he would be incredibly prolific if he played against him every week:

Just watched the highlights of the England game! I know I’m a league 2 player, I know he plays for England, I know he’s on £150k a week, I know he’s a million times better player than me but I’d love to play against John Stones every week! I’d get 40 a season! #soft #weakaspiss — Tom Pope (@Tom_Pope9) June 7, 2019

In fairness it didn’t look like he would ever get a chance to test that theory with him playing in a lower league, but the FA Cup draw made his tweets a fairly big deal.

It’s since transpired that no topics seem to be off limits as he’s since been responding to other users with predictions on what could happen if world war three broke out:

FA investigating this tweet by Port Vale’s Tom Pope. pic.twitter.com/CqLNakS67h — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) January 5, 2020

Clearly it’s a pretty touchy subject and it appears he’s since deleted the tweet, but the internet never forgets so there are plenty of screenshots floating about.

It’s a bizarre turn of events that nobody really saw coming, but it will be interesting to see if the FA actually take any actions this.