Video: Chelsea’s Reece James humiliates two Forest players with stunning skill

Chelsea full-back Reece James is continuing to impress for the Blues, the youngster has just destroyed two Nottingham Forest players with a stunning piece of skill.

With the right-back being pressed in a tight spot by two of Forest’s players, the starlet pulled off a magical piece of skill to humiliate the duo and run free.

James seems to have a bit of everything in his locker, it’s no wonder we’ve seen the ace play so many different positions during his career to date.

Check out the ace’s fine piece of skill below:

It’s amazing to see the confidence that some of Chelsea’s top youngsters are playing with, Frank Lampard could have a real dominant side on his hands for the years to come.