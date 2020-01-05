Video: Classy Rui Patricio gives jacket to freezing Wolves mascot before Man United clash

Just before the team walked out of the tunnel for yesterday’s FA Cup clash between Wolves and Manchester United, Wanderers goalkeeper Rui Patricio showed his class with an amazing gesture.

The Portuguese stopper noticed that the mascot with captain Conor Coady seemed to be cold and proceeded to hand the young supporter his own jacket.

It’s great to see such an amazing gesture towards a young supporter.

Take a look at the lovely moment below:

It's the little things.

Warmed my heart this. ? pic.twitter.com/vJyxDpAggR — Nicole (@UnitedSheStands) January 4, 2020

This is pure class from Patricio, this heartwarming moment shows what football’s all about.