When Liverpool were celebrating their massive 1-0 win against rivals Everton in the FA Cup Third Round earlier today, Jurgen Klopp literally took off his hat to praise Adam Lallana.

The Reds upset the odds by pulling off a victory with a heavily rotated side, Liverpool academy star Curtis Jones scored the decisive goal of today’s FA Cup clash in the 70th minute.

The versatile midfielder produced a moment of magic to hit the back of the net.

Klopp and Lallana embraced for a little while after the heartwarming moment.

Take a look at the lovely moment below:

Klopp doffs his cap to Lallana. What a guy.?? pic.twitter.com/QlD4dE8RPj — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) January 5, 2020

Jurgen Klopp literally taking his hat off to Adam Lallana ?? the teachers pet #FACup #lfc pic.twitter.com/22D5ScqPUE — Benjamin Chevreau (@benchevreau) January 5, 2020

Lallana was pivotal to the Reds being victorious today, the 31-year-old used his experience and discipline to help the younger players around him to flourish.

Klopp always gives us some amazing post-game celebrations, it’s wonderful to see a top club manager that’s so passionate about his team.