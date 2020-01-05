Video: Liverpool ace Curtis Jones scores stunner vs rivals Everton

In the 70th minute of today’s Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton, the Reds took the lead thanks to a moment of magic from Curtis Jones.

Divock Origi laid the ball off to Jones on the edge of the box and the 18-year-old took just one touch before curling the ball into the top corner.

England No.1 Jordan Pickford had no chance of stopping this amazing strike. Jones’ magnificent strike looks to have sealed Liverpool’s spot in the next round of the FA Cup.

Take a look at the boyhood Liverpool ace’s stunner below:

Pictures from beIN SPORTS.

Jones seems like he flourishes in the big moments, the ace also scored a winning penalty for the Reds against Arsenal earlier in the season.