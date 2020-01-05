Menu

Video: Lucas Moura scores brilliant header for Spurs vs Middlesbrough

In the 60th minute of this afternoon’s FA Cup Third Round clash between Tottenham and Middlesbrough, Spurs have drawn level thanks to Lucas Moura.

Right-back Serge Aurier picked up the ball in the final third and looked up before floating an inch-perfect cross into the box.

Lucas Moura was left free at the back post to rise up and score a brilliant header for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Take a look at the Brazilian’s equaliser for Spurs below:

Pictures from beIN SPORTS.

Moura seems to be very good in the air for a wide player.

