Video: Lyon’s Memphis Depay already training just 16 days after knee surgery

Lyon superstar Memphis Depay has shared an amazing injury update to his social media, the Dutchman is back training in the gym just 16 days after suffering a knee injury.

The clip shows the forward completing several different exercises in the gym. As per Gianluca Di Marzio the 25-year-old’s knee injury is expected to keep him sidelined for around five to six months.

With Depay already making this much progress just two weeks after undergoing surgery, it seems like the forward has a fighting chance of getting fit for the European Championships in the summer.

Take a look at Depay working on his recovery below:

16 days after surgery ?? pic.twitter.com/XX9YDfZ178 — Memphis Depay (@Memphis) January 5, 2020

Depay was sensational for Holland in their Euros qualifier, the former Manchester United star contributed six goals and seven assists in just six games.

If Ronald Koeman can get Depay back for this summer’s competition, the Netherlands will have a great chance of being successful in the tournament.