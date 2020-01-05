Menu

“Was fantastic tonight”- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hails Manchester United starlet following Wolves draw

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Tahith Chong for his performance in last night’s FA Cup fixture against Wolves.

The 20-year-old Dutchman produced a pretty decent display on the right-wing as the Red Devils were held to a goalless draw by Nuno Espirito Santo’s side at the Molineux Stadium.

Speaking about Chong after the match Solskjaer told Manchester United’s official website: “I thought Tahith Chong was fantastic tonight. He caused loads of problems for them and I was very pleased with him.”

Chong has now made six appearances for Manchester United across all competitions in 2019/20 so far. The 20-year-old has done fairly well and Solskjaer might give him more first team opportunities as the season progresses.

Manchester United’s draw means that a replay will be needed in order to determine who will qualify for the fourth round. The Red Devils’ next fixture is the first leg of their Carabap Cup semi-final against Manchester United on Tuesday at Old Trafford. Following this, Manchester United resume their Premier League campaign against Norwich City at home.

