Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Tahith Chong for his performance in last night’s FA Cup fixture against Wolves.

The 20-year-old Dutchman produced a pretty decent display on the right-wing as the Red Devils were held to a goalless draw by Nuno Espirito Santo’s side at the Molineux Stadium.

Speaking about Chong after the match Solskjaer told Manchester United’s official website: “I thought Tahith Chong was fantastic tonight. He caused loads of problems for them and I was very pleased with him.”

Chong has now made six appearances for Manchester United across all competitions in 2019/20 so far. The 20-year-old has done fairly well and Solskjaer might give him more first team opportunities as the season progresses.

Manchester United’s draw means that a replay will be needed in order to determine who will qualify for the fourth round. The Red Devils’ next fixture is the first leg of their Carabap Cup semi-final against Manchester United on Tuesday at Old Trafford. Following this, Manchester United resume their Premier League campaign against Norwich City at home.