Chelsea are reportedly very close to completing a transfer deal for Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha.

According to Don Balon, the Blues could land the Ivory Coast international for as little as $60million, or £45m, which seems surprisingly cheap for a player of his calibre.

It is worth noting that Zaha has been strongly linked with Chelsea by sources elsewhere, so it could be that a deal is indeed done at some point this January.

Still, the likes of the Mail also linking Zaha with a move to Stamford Bridge suggest it could cost a great deal more, with Palace said to value their star player at around £80m.

Chelsea look in need of a signing like this after losing Eden Hazard to Real Madrid in the summer, with manager Frank Lampard at that point unable to buy new players due to the club’s transfer ban.

Zaha has shone in the Premier League and looks like he could make an impact at a bigger club after perhaps outgrowing his current side Palace.

The 27-year-old has the talent to replace Hazard in Chelsea’s attack and take the pressure off young players like Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi to fill that void in Frank Lampard’s squad.