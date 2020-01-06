Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly among the clubs chasing the potential transfer of in-form Wolves winger Adama Traore.

The 23-year-old has looked much improved of late and it seems his eye-catching performances in the Premier League have got bigger clubs looking at him.

According to Don Balon, Barcelona are interested in re-signing the player who came through their academy earlier in his career, but his preference is to remain in England.

This has led to Liverpool and City taking a look at Traore, with Don Balon suggesting Wolves could sell him for as little as £34million.

That could be a bargain for a player with great pace, skill, and an eye for goal, though it’s debatable if Liverpool really need anyone like that right now anyway.

The Reds have a world class front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, and it’s hard to imagine that even a top talent like Traore would get in Jurgen Klopp’s first XI very often.

City could perhaps benefit more from a signing like Traore, with the Spaniard an ideal potential replacement for Leroy Sane, who has missed much of this season through injury and whose future has also been in doubt for some time.

Sane has been linked with Bayern Munich by Bild and if he leaves, City’s reported interest in Traore certainly makes a lot of sense.