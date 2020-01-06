Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal is expected to feature in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, but speculation remains rife over his future.

The 32-year-old has made 20 appearances for the Catalan giants so far this season, but a significant number of those outings have come off the bench.

In turn, perhaps to secure a more prominent role, the Chilean international continues to be linked with an exit from the Nou Camp with Inter said to be interested as Antonio Conte eyes a reunion with his former Juventus ace.

According to respected Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, it remains to be seen if a deal can be struck as it’s unclear if Barcelona will green light an exit at this stage, while time will tell if Vidal tries to force a move through this month.

However, it’s noted that his agent, Fernando Felicevich, was in Italy on Monday, and is expected to stay in the country over the next few days with a meeting with Inter officials not ruled out.

Should that meeting take place, it could move the respective parties closer to an agreement on personal terms, and then in turn that would leave it in the hands of Barcelona as to whether or not they are willing to accept a deal.

There is a long way to go in the January transfer window and so time isn’t an issue. That said, Inter will likely want to know if Vidal is a realistic target sooner rather than later, as if they fall short, they will want to have enough time to land an alternative target to bolster Conte’s squad.

With their win over Napoli on Monday night, the Nerazzurri are back level on points with rivals Juventus at the top of the Serie A table and so reinforcements this month could be crucial in their bid to topple the reigning champions.