It looked like this might have been coming after Eddie Nketiah was recalled from his loan spell at Leeds, but there was still a feeling that the young striker could’ve had a part to play with Arsenal for the second half of the season.

He did score some goals for Leeds but his playing time tended to be limited to sub appearances rather than starting regularly, which was probably the main reason for Arsenal bringing him back. He’s now 20 so it seems like the time in his career where he needs to be playing regularly to continue his development.

It’s starting to look like he won’t be hanging around at The Emirates for long, with David Ornstein reporting that he has three options for a January loan move back to the Championship:

Currently between Bristol City, Nottingham Forest & Sheffield Wednesday for Eddie Nketiah loan – his decision expected Tuesday: https://t.co/FI2AyIsKIL That + loads more on this week’s pod, out tomorrow morning: https://t.co/AXiyHbr90d Monday’s column: https://t.co/oRylJTXX9w — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 6, 2020

It’s ironic that Arsenal play Leeds tonight, with this looking like it could be the ideal chance for him to show why they should’ve played him more, but it does seem highly unlikely that he will feature.

The rules state that a player can only play for two teams in one season unless there are exceptional circumstances, so an appearance tonight should then prevent him from going back out on loan.

There’s still no indication over which side is in pole position to sign him this month, but it does look like a decision is expected tomorrow.