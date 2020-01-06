It’s been a pretty underwhelming season for both North London clubs so far, they both had to change their managers in the first half of the season and things haven’t immediately improved.

Mikel Arteta has had a mixed start with a win against Man United but losing to Chelsea, while Jose Mourinho’s usual antics of getting grumpy and turning on his own players look like they are about to make an appearance.

It’s hard to say that both teams are one quality player away from elevating themselves back into the top four, but it looks like they both have the chance to sign Thomas Lemar from Atletico Madrid.

The Frenchman’s move to Spain did seem an odd one at the time as he’s not your typical Diego Simeone type of player, and that’s been proven as The Independent reported that he’s available for transfer.

They indicate that Spurs are contemplating making an offer, which would be an initial loan with a fee of £6m with an option to buy him for £60m at the end. They also indicate that Arsenal are considering making a move for him, so both clubs could be about to battle each other for the same signature.

If those terms were true then Atletico could still actually make a profit on him. The report indicates that he cost £52.7m when they signed from Monaco, with Diego Dimeone also admitting that he hadn’t lived up to expectations.

If he does sign for either club, it will be fascinating to see if they get the Monaco version of Lemar or the one who’s failed to establish himself in Madrid.