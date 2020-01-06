One of the most intriguing ties of the FA Cup third round sees Arsenal host Championship pace setters Leeds at the Emirates in the FA Cup 3rd Round – Kickoff time is 19:56 GMT.

If you want to watch Arsenal v Leeds, here’s all you need to know about tonight’s game.

Here’s How to Watch Arsenal v Leeds Live Stream

What Time does Arsenal v Leeds kickoff?

The match kicks off at 19:56 on Monday 6th January 2020.

Where is Arsenal v Leeds being played?

The match is being played at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal, England.

Mikel Arteta has been in charge of the Gunners for less than a month, but already we’ve seen a difference. In just three games and a handful of training sessions Arsenal have shown creativity, solidarity, commitment, belief, organisation and a clear identity.

Something that was lacking under Unai Emery.

Their win over Manchester United on New Year’s day was probably the best and most complete performance by an Arsenal team in years.

Aubameyang, Lacazette, Ozil and Pepe were menacing going forward whilst David Luiz was commanding at the back. But there’s still plenty of work to do and they’ll face a tough test against, arguably, the Championship’s best footballing team.

Caughtoffside spokesman Lewis Jones comments

Marcelo Bielsa may be forgiven for fielding a slightly weakened side considering his side’s ambitions are firmly set on achieving promotion back to the Premier League. Leeds are flying with just one defeat in their last 14 league games, they have the best defence in the Championship but are yet to face a strike fore like Arsenal’s.

Four of the last seven competitive head to heads between the two sides have produced exactly five goals. It’s 7/2 for over 4.5 goals.

Since holding Arsenal to a 1-1 draw at the Emirates back in 2011 Leeds have lost their last four trips to Premier League opposition without getting on the scoresheet.

Arsenal are 7/4 to win to nil on Monday.

It would be no surprise to see Arteta field a relatively strong side as he aims to build confidence within his squad. That means captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should start and he’s 11/4 to open the scoring.

Arsenal have won just one of their last six games in all competitions so Leeds will fancy their chances at the Emirates. The Championship leaders are 11/2 to dump the Gunners out of the competition and 16/5 to earn a replay. Arsenal are 1/2 to see off Bielsa’s side.

