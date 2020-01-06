Former Chelsea star Pat Nevin has revealed he nearly knocked Blues owner Roman Abramovich off his bike a few years ago.

The Scot, who played nearly 200 games for Chelsea between 1983 and 1988, says he feels he came close to killing Abramovich in a slightly bizarre incident about three years ago.

Nevin says he was on holiday in the Scottish island of Arran and was driving before nearly colliding head-on with Abramovich.

Hilariously, the 56-year-old pundit added that, to this day, Abramovich didn’t know it was him either, though that will presumably now change if the Russian hears this interview.

“About three years ago I was on holiday in Arran and I was driving up the north side of Arran. Every time you go on holiday there you drive round the whole island,” Nevin told BBC Radio Scotland, as quoted by the Daily Star.

“I came round a corner at the top just before Lochranza and I nearly hit a guy on a bike. I just got out the way at the last moment, I could have killed the guy. It was Roman Abramovich.

“What a story that would have been if I had killed Roman Abramovich. I just missed him.

“His yacht was off the coast and he was cycling round. He doesn’t know to this day that it was me.”

Chelsea fans will be relieved Nevin didn’t end up killing their wealthy owner, who has done so much for the club since he took over at Stamford Bridge back in 2003.

Nevin remains something of a favourite among supporters at CFC but it’s surreal to think what this might’ve done to the popular pundit’s reputation!