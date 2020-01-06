Real Madrid have announced their squad for the Spanish Super Cup, as they’ll face Valencia in their semi-final on Wednesday.

The squad will travel to Saudi Arabia for both the semi-final and final if the Spanish giants advance, and there are some notable absentees.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, both Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale miss out due to injury and illness respectively, and so that’s a major double blow for Zinedine Zidane especially considering the former’s form so far this season.

Benzema has bagged 16 goals and seven assists in 24 appearances, and so his absence in particular will be a real setback for Los Blancos as they look to try and win their first trophy of the campaign.

That said, they can still call upon some world-class talent, with James Rodriguez, Isco, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Federico Valverde all getting the nod in midfield, while Luka Jovic, Brahim Diaz, Mariano Diaz, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo will all hope to get the chance to impress up front.

Based on the reaction below from some Real Madrid fans though, it’s the inclusion of Rodriguez, Jovic and Mariano which have pleased them the most, as they have called on Zidane to give that trio a chance to impress in midweek.

Due to injuries, poor form and competition for places, the three attacking stars have been limited this season, but especially with Benzema and Bale absent, that should give them an opportunity to stake their claim in the starting XI, but time will tell who Zidane opts for.

Real Madrid will be boosted by their win at the weekend as coupled with Barcelona’s slip-up, the two rivals now sit joint-top of the La Liga table after the first round of fixtures in 2020.

With the Catalan giants facing Atletico Madrid in the other semi-final on Thursday night, it remains to be seen who will square off in the Final on Sunday.

Mariano is still alive vaamoss — treadlightly13 (@amiraakhaled) January 6, 2020

Jovic time — Daniel Masandudzi (@DMasandudzi) January 6, 2020

Jovic time we move — Average Joe (@ore922) January 6, 2020

It’s time for Jovic to shine ? — Nikola (@ghumbo1999) January 6, 2020

On my knees to see Mariano play again sometime @zidane — Lana (@madrriidsmo) January 6, 2020

Omg Please play Mariano and James Zizou I’m on my knees — ? (@Benzizou_9) January 6, 2020

MARIANO ?????? — MATTeist (@jishirin) January 6, 2020

marianooooooo omg — ? (@kaakiretta) January 6, 2020