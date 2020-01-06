Manchester United and Chelsea have both reportedly held talks over a transfer deal for Dinamo Zagreb starlet Dani Olmo, but Barcelona lead the chase.

This is according to a report from Goal, with Dinamo seemingly ready to allow Olmo to leave for around €40m, though Barca are hoping to get it done for less than that.

The Spain international looks an exciting young talent after his performances in his time in Croatia, and Goal claim he’s now pushing for a January transfer away.

It makes sense that Olmo feels he could now be ready to play for a bigger club and in a more competitive league, and it would of course be exciting from a neutral perspective to see him move to the Premier League.

Both United and Chelsea could benefit from adding the 21-year-old attacking midfielder to their squads this season, with both sides looking a little light in terms of squad depth.

Man Utd will surely also see the attacking midfield department as a particular area of weakness at the moment after such a poor first half of the season, though the Blues could also do with bolstering their options in that area after losing Eden Hazard in the summer and being unable to replace him while they were under a transfer ban.

Still, it seems Barcelona could be his most likely destination and Goal claim he’s seen as someone who could go straight into the first-team at the Nou Camp.