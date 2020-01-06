It does seem like something from Football Manager when you see player join a club only to never get a work permit despite having obvious ability, but it happens in real life too.

Allan joined Liverpool in 2015 and seemed to have a bright future, but work permit issues have prevented him from ever actually turning out for the club. He’s had six loan spells since then, but his time in Brazil this season has seen him truly break through.

He’s excelled for Fluminense this season to the point we reported yesterday that he was close to joining them on a permanent deal, but this report suggests he’s agreed a contract with someone else.

According to Globo Esporte via Liverpooloffside, Atletico Mineiro have agreed to pay Liverpool £2.5m to sign him, with the Anfield side set to receive 20% of any future transfer.

It might not be the biggest fee, but when you consider the story suggests he was signed for £500k and never actually played for the team, it’s still a tidy profit. He certainly looked to be a huge prospect when they signed him, but he never got the chance to show what he could do in the Premier League.

It seems he will still end this season with Fluminense before joining up with his new team for next season.