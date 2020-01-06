Recalling a youngster from a loan spell will always make the fans wonder if they are destined for a shot in the first team, but this looks like it was a simple case of finding a new temporary switch to help the player’s development.

Ethan Hamilton started the season with Southend United where he played in 14 league games and it looked like he impressed. Southend announced on Twitter that his loan spell had come to an end, and many of the comments indicate the fans were sorry to see him leave:

? Southend United can confirm Ethan Hamilton has returned to Manchester United. We thank Ethan for his efforts and wish him the best of luck for the future.#Blues — Southend United (@SUFCRootsHall) January 3, 2020

It did look unlikely that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would suddenly give him a chance in the first team, but the Man United midfield is crippled with injuries just now so it was possible that he was brought back as cover for a busy period.

In the end, it appears that he was never in the first team plans, as Bolton Wanderers have just announced that he’s set to join them on loan for the rest of the season:

??? Confirmed. We are pleased to announce the signing of midfielder @ethanhamilton98 on loan from @ManUtd until the end of the season. ?? https://t.co/U2ShfmbSKX#BWFC ?? pic.twitter.com/M9CTjbLeBB — Bolton Wanderers FC (@OfficialBWFC) January 6, 2020

Historically this would represent a huge step up in standard but Bolton are bottom of the League 1 table, just one spot behind Southend. It must be noted that Bolton have gone through a lot of turmoil lately and they did start the season with a points deduction, so he could be a huge player for them as they look to avoid the drop.