Real Madrid face Valencia in their Spanish Super Cup semi-final tie on Wednesday, and Zinedine Zidane has been dealt a double blow ahead of the game.

Los Blancos started 2020 with a win at the weekend, securing a 3-0 victory over Getafe as they moved back level on points with rivals Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table.

However, their focus now switches to the Super Cup in midweek in Saudi Arabia, and it isn’t good news in terms of availability for selection as far as Zidane is concerned.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, both Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale are expected to miss the clash with Valencia, with the Frenchman picking up a muscle injury in his leg while Bale has an illness.

Considering Benzema, 32, has bagged 16 goals and seven assists in 24 appearances so far this season, his absence will no doubt be a huge blow for Real Madrid.

As for Bale, given his pace and ability to offer a different dynamic in the final third, it will also be a real setback for Zidane to not be able to call upon the Welshman for the crunch showdown.

With Mundo Deportivo adding that Benzema could also be a doubt to face Sevilla on January 18, it’s not what they would have hoped for to start the new year, and they’ll be desperate to see him make a full recovery as soon as possible so that he can continue his fine form this season.

That said, Real Madrid do still have plenty of quality depth in the squad, and so Zidane will likely feel confident about those stepping in being capable of doing a job and leading them to a win in midweek to set up a final against either Barcelona or Atletico Madrid.