Douglas Costa’s hilarious response as fan has dig at him after Juventus win

Douglas Costa played a key role in Juventus sealing three points against Cagliari on Monday, but he had to respond to a troll comment after the game.

The Brazilian ace set up Cristiano Ronaldo to bag his third goal of the game in the 4-0 victory, and was a lively presence in the final third after coming on in the latter stages.

That’s something for him to build on now as he will hope to play a key role for the reigning Serie A champions in the second half of the campaign, but injuries have long been a problem for him.

With that in mind, the fan below was either trying to be smart or was making a genuine comment about his injury history by suggesting that the problem with Costa is that he’s likely to pick up a new injury in training tomorrow which would curtail his progress.

The 29-year-old’s response was a classic as he replied by informing the fan that there was no training on Tuesday and so it wasn’t possible for him to get injured.

As seen in his tweet below, he clearly found his own joke hilarious, but he’ll no doubt be genuinely desperate to avoid any further setbacks in the coming months to ensure that he’s available for Maurizio Sarri to play a prominent role in Juve’s hunt for more major trophies.