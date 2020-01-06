AC Milan reportedly expect answers from Barcelona and their defender Jean-Clair Todibo in the next 48 hours over a possible January move to San Siro.

The 20-year-old has struggled so far this season to break into the starting line-up as he has been limited to just three appearances.

It was a similar situation last year after his move from Toulouse in January, and with the likes of Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti ahead of him in the pecking order still, it doesn’t look as though anything will change in the immediate future.

In turn, a potential exit would make sense for the talented youngster to secure a more prominent role elsewhere, but it’s now been suggested that Milan want to wrap up a deal sooner rather than later.

According to respected Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, ‘definitive answers’ are expected from Todibo in the next 24 to 48 hours.

It’s added that Milan are in pole position after sporting director Ricky Massara met with Todibo in Spain, but they don’t want a scenario to develop where they get involved in a transfer battle and so they will look elsewhere if the deal continues to drag on.

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, an initial loan deal with an option to buy and buy-back clause has been touted, with Milan said to be willing to pay €20m+ to turn it into a permanent deal at the end of the season.

However, with no official agreement found as of yet, it remains to be seen how the situation plays out as Todibo has a decision to make on his future.

Meanwhile, Di Marzio has also reported that Atalanta have made contact with Milan over a possible return for Mattia Caldara, and so if he were to leave, then that would surely open up a spot for Todibo, assuming a deal is agreed.