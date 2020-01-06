FA Cup fourth round draw in full: Liverpool, Man City learn fate with intriguing ties

The FA Cup fourth round ties have been decided, with the likes of Liverpool and Man City learning their fate on Monday night after making it through over the weekend.

Arsenal will be hoping to join them when they take on Leeds Utd in the last of the games this weekend, while there are a number of replays to be played from the third round too.

SEE MORE: Video: Footage shows Seamus Coleman left furious after spat with Liverpool fan

Nevertheless, with a number of top clubs still in contention, it has produced some competitive ties as well as some excellent opportunities for some of the lower-league clubs to produce a major upset.

Either Bristol City or Shrewsbury will be rewarded with a visit from Premier League leaders Liverpool in the fourth round and so that is a major incentive for them to get through.

Meanwhile, the holders Man City will host Fulham at the Etihad, with the visitors looking to claim their second Premier League scalp in back-to-back rounds after sending Aston Villa crashing out on Saturday.

Watford/Tranmere v Wolves/Man Utd

Hull v Chelsea

Southampton v Middlesbrough/Tottenham

QPR v Sheff Wed

Bournemouth v Arsenal/Leeds

Northampton v Derby County

Brentford v Leicester

Millwall v Sheff Utd

Reading/Blackpool Cardiff/Carlisle

West Ham v West Brom

Burnley v Norwich

Bristol Rovers/Coventry v Birmingham

Man City v Fulham

Rochdale/Newcastle v Oxford Utd

Portsmouth v Barnsley

Bristol City/Shrewsbury v Liverpool

The ties will take place between January 24 and 27, and so it promises to be a busy month for those still involved, especially with commitments elsewhere too.

Nevertheless, they’ll all be desperate to get their hands on some silverware, and so it promises to be an intriguing round of fixtures above with room for a number of the Premier League sides to meet later in the competition, provided that they come through unscathed at the end of the month.