You have to think that these words will come back to bite Pierre Emerick Aubameyang if he does push for an Arsenal exit any time soon, so this should come as excellent news for the Arsenal fans.

Their star striker has been linked with a move away for a while now, with Talksport reporting a few weeks ago that he put an end to contract talks and it seemed to indicate his time at The Emirates was coming to an end.

He still only has 18 months left on his contract so it’s easy to see why there would be speculation, but some of his comments in tonight’s match programme for the Leeds game seem to show that he’s going nowhere:

Tonight’s programme features @Aubameyang7 and I fancy @Arsenal fans will enjoy reading the last paragraph. ?? pic.twitter.com/HmI2AgOeYH — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 6, 2020

Surely this is a clear sign that he will be staying at Arsenal for the long-term. It’s not a tweet or claim that can be deleted, it will be written in print with thousands of fans having a copy of the programme so this won’t go away if he does leave.

There’s still nothing to suggest he’s ready to sign a new deal or anything like that, but this is about as clear as it gets.