Manchester United are reportedly considering a January transfer window swoop for Harry Winks after his recent falling out of favour with Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho.

The England international has generally shone for Spurs in recent years, but it looks like he could now have less of a key role at the club following Mourinho’s appointment to replace Mauricio Pochettino earlier this season.

According to The Athletic, this has led to interest from both Man Utd and their neighbours Manchester City, with both clubs looking in some need of strengthening in central midfield in the near future.

United have been linked with some similar players in recent times, with West Ham starlet Declan Rice among those recently mentioned by Goal as an option.

Goal have also linked the Red Devils with Wolves star Ruben Neves, so Winks could be another decent option for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to strengthen what has been something of a problem area.

The likes of Nemanja Matic, Fred and Andreas Pereira have all been a little below par for most of this season, while Ander Herrera has been missed since his summer move to Paris Saint-Germain, with no replacement coming in since then.

Winks looks a decent fit for United’s style of play, so it will be interesting to see if they step up their interest in the coming weeks.