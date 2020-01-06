Paul Ince believes that Paul Pogba now regrets deciding to return to Man Utd as speculation remains rife over his future.

The Frenchman has endured a nightmare with injuries so far this season, as he has been limited to just eight appearances across all competitions.

With a fresh setback last week, he isn’t expected to be back in action any time soon, and so that likely gives the opportunity for the focus to be on transfer talk rather than his form on the pitch.

The 26-year-old left Man Utd in 2012 and enjoyed a successful spell with Juventus, but he made the decision to return to England in 2016 and it’s been anything but straight-forward the second time round.

While Pogba has won a League Cup and the Europa League with the Red Devils, they have continued to struggle with their ultimate objectives, and now Ince believes that the World Cup winner regrets coming back to Manchester.

“The fact is, though, when Pogba plays and he plays well there’s no way Ole would drop him. Really, he should be the talisman of that team,” Ince told Paddy Power News, as reported by The Mirror. “He should be enthused and excited by the fact that the team could be built around him and he could be the main man, but he doesn’t seem interested in that to me.

“He’s not bothered about being the captain of Man United. It doesn’t excite him to be the talisman of that team.

“It feels as though we all bought into the romance of him returning to Man United. But it’s never really happened for him, has it? It’s not gone the way either he or the club wanted it to go. I would say he regrets making the move, now.

“You can sense that he wishes he’d gone somewhere else, so just let him go.

“The Return of the Prodigal Son stuff never quite worked out – but people would have more respect for him if he just came out and said that it hasn’t played out how he wanted it to.”

Time will tell if an exit materialises this summer, but there are certainly doubts over Pogba’s future and many will perhaps agree with Ince’s assessment above.

As per the Metro, Real Madrid continue to be linked with a swoop, but as of yet no deal has been struck between the two clubs and it remains to be seen if Man Utd can even be persuaded to part with their star man.