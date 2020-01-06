Arsenal have reportedly made an official approach to Bayern Munich over the potential January transfer window signing of defender Jerome Boateng.

The experienced Germany international is seemingly free to leave Bayern for the right price this winter, and Arsenal have been credited with a strong interest by Foot Mercato.

This seems a slightly risky deal for a player who seems past his best, but Arsenal are in a pretty desperate situation in defence right now.

It’s been a pretty dire season at the Emirates Stadium, with the performances of David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos a particular concern, even if things have picked up a little under new manager Mikel Arteta.

Boateng, despite his recent struggles for fitness and form, could well be an upgrade on both Arsenal’s current first-choice centre-backs, and give Arteta more options to rotate in that area as well, with someone like Shkodran Mustafi not looking a particularly reliable backup option either.

Foot Mercato suggest Boateng can leave the Allianz Arena for around £15million, and that could be a smart, cheap deal to give AFC a short-term boost at the back.

Still, it’s not a signing that will set Gooners’ pulses racing, and one imagines the north London club could also afford to aim a little higher by landing someone currently at their peak who’d be a better long-term solution in defence.