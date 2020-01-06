Liverpool have completed the signing of young forward Joe Hardy from Brentford, the club have confirmed on their official Twitter account.

See below as Brentford say Hardy has left the club to join Liverpool, with the 21-year-old’s arrival at Anfield coming rather out of the blue.

? We can confirm that #BrentfordB forward Joe Hardy has joined @LFC for an undisclosed fee. Full story ? https://t.co/9OO6fiVSWw Take a look at some of Joe's best bits for The Bees.#BrentfordFC #LiverpoolFC pic.twitter.com/dkBpSMfSfJ — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 6, 2020

Hardy is not the biggest name by any means, and at the age of 21 can not exactly be considered a ‘wonderkid’ either, but someone who should be aiming to play first-team football in the near future.

It will be interesting to see how the versatile attacker gets on with LFC, but it may be that he’s largely being eyed up as a backup option for Jurgen Klopp.

This news comes as BBC Sport claim Rhian Brewster is close to leaving Liverpool for a loan move to Swansea City, so Hardy could be an ideal like-for-like replacement as a squad player up top.

At the time of writing, Liverpool themselves are yet to confirm the deal for Hardy.