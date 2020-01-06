Juventus are reportedly hoping that Paris Saint-Germain opt not to make Mauro Icardi’s move permanent as they want the prolific forward themselves.

The 26-year-old joined the reigning Ligue 1 champions from Inter on a season-long loan deal last summer, and he has rediscovered his best form in France.

SEE MORE: Douglas Costa’s hilarious response as fan has dig at him after Juventus win

With 14 goals and three assists in 18 outings, the Argentine forward is showing the quality that made him pivotal to Inter not long ago, but with a future at San Siro unlikely, it remains to be seen what happens this summer.

According to Calciomercato, via reports in England, it has been suggested that Juventus still harbour hopes of landing Icardi, and so they’re hopeful that PSG don’t beat them to the punch as they evidently have an advantage.

Given his form so far this season, it would seemingly take something major to convince the French giants not to sign him outright, and so it’s likely that Juventus will be left disappointed.

That said, until there is official word from the relevant parties, they still have a chance of a possible switch in the summer as they appear to be keen to bolster their attacking options.

With neither Gonzalo Higuain nor Cristiano Ronaldo getting any younger, bringing in a long-term option up top could be a sensible idea, but with the likes of Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa also battling for a starting berth, there would surely need to be an exit first to make space for Icardi in the squad.

Perhaps more importantly, it would be a huge shock if Inter green light an exit for Icardi to join their bitter rivals, with the two Italian giants set for a thrilling title battle this season.